It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family unit is expanding. Prince Harry and Megan Markle have reportedly adopted a Labrador dog together. "The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage,” a source told the Daily Mail, “like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds." The 37-year-old actress and 33-year-old Brit, who recently celebrated three months of marriage, already share a pet dog named Guy, who also lives at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle is an avid dog lover Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

Meghan's strong love of dogs – in particularly rescues – has been clear from day one. The former Suits star was the owner of two during her time in Toronto, Bogart and Guy. Once her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017, she revealed that Bogart would be staying back in Canada with friends, due to his old age. Guy, however, transitioned with her, moving into Kensington Palace and seemingly adapting well to his new regal lifestyle. Just one day before the royal wedding, the cute pet was spotted riding with Queen Elizabeth in the back seat of her car in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for over three months Photo: Getty Images

It also comes as no surprise that the dogs will split their time between London and the Cotswolds. The happy couple have a four-bedroom cottage in the area that they are leasing long-term and spend long periods of time in. Previous reports have revealed that the cottage "is very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views."

Renovation on the house started last September to make sure it was completely secure and fresh for the pair. A source told our sister magazine HELLO! that the property is difficult to reach. For this reason, Harry and Meghan travel in and out by helicopter to minimize disruption for locals on roads in the area. Surely the cottage has lots of space for the dogs to run around!