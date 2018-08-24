Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a fun day out on the town – sort of. On Wednesday, August 23, Madame Tussauds had the help of live wax figures to give royal watchers a look at the royal newlyweds having a fun day out on the town. The actors dressed in some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s notable casual attire and wore wigs and waxwork heads that resembled the pair. Wax Harry and Meghan stunned fans as they took a walk in the park, spent some quality time with Meghan’s beagle “Guy,” and even enjoyed a pint at a local pub.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's live wax figures made their way around London Photo: Twitter/@MadameTussauds

The wax actors also shared some sweet PDA moments. Meghan’s wax replica wore a white button up ad dark denim jeans, similar to the attire she wore when she stepped out with her husband at the 2017 Invictus Games. Remaining true to form, wax Harry wore a blue button up shirt and dark denim.

MORE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their summer vacation

Madame Tussauds has some fun with the event and tweeted out fun images from the royal outing. “OMG! Harry and Meghan gave us a sneak peek into what a #DayInTheLife of the Royal newlyweds is like and all we can say is…#CoupleGoals. #FamousFun.”

The wax museum hired actors to live a day in the life of the royal couple Photo: Twitter/@MadameTussauds

REAL OR FAKE: CHECK OUT THESE CELEBRITY WAX FIGURES

Ahead of their royal wedding in May, Madame Tussauds unveiled Meghan’s wax figure next to her husband and added updates the Prince’s. In London, the 37-year-old’s statue wears the green dress that she wore during her engagement interview. The life like figure also wears a replica of her stunning wedding ring. In New York, the former Suits actress’ statue wears a black and white dress. Harry’s statue, what was unveiled on his 30th birthday, was updated with a new beard.