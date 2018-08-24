The Danish royal family are devotees of tradition. So it should come as no surprise that the royal sixsome opted to don the customary costumes of the Faroe Islands while arriving for their four-day family visit on Thursday, August 23. As they stepped off their royal yacht Dannebrog, it was quickly apparent that they were in a unqiue picture-perfect appearance. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik seamlessly matched their four children in the country’s vibrant national dress as they were greeted by Faroe officials at Bursatangi Harbour. With deep historic roots dating back to the 18th century, the ensembles they wore hold quite the significance.

The Danish royal family made for a traditional sixsome as they arrived on the Faroe Islands Photo: MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Faroese national dress truly honors the country as the materials are made exclusively from resources only found on the island. According to the official Faroe Islands website, the garb is proudly worn on their national holiday, Ólavsøka (St. Olaf’s Wake) and for other special occasions such as weddings. The Danish royals made for expert examples of both options of the regalia in pants and skirts.

Crown Princess Mary and her daughters Princesses Isabella and Josephine looked lovely in their layers of wool and velvet. All three wore a long skirt in red and black and chain-laced vests. Though she did not, Mary’s 11-year-old and seven-year-old girls rocked royal blue bonnets. The 46-year-old mom-of-four was the only member of the family to wear green, while everyone else predominantly wore the colors of the Faroe Island flag: red and blue.

The Princes of the family were nearly identical in their red embroidered waistcoats and knitted open sweaters. Crown Prince Frederik, 50, and sons Christian, 12, and Vincent, seven, sported wool knickers with lengthy-knitted socks and a braided ribbon, which matched the colors of their ensembles. Like the women of the family, their outfits were adorned with shiny silver chain accents. The family is expected to be on the island through Sunday, August 26 with various engagements on their agenda.