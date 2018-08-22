Want to get an up close look at Meghan Markle's beautiful Givenchy wedding dress? Well, now you have your chance – if you are willing to fly to England! HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! reports that the royal wedding gown, worn as the former Suits star wed Prince Harry on May 19, is set to go on display this year at Windsor Castle, where the wedding took place at St George's Chapel. Created by British designer Clare Waight Keller for the French fashion house, the tailored, minimalist gown was an instant classic, and featured a flattering bateau neckline and slim three-quarter sleeves.

Meghan's gorgeous Givenchy gown will be going on display this year at Windsor Castle Photo: Getty Images

The exhibition means that Meghan is following in the footsteps of sister-in-law and fellow royal bride Kate Middleton, whose Alexander McQueen royal wedding dress was displayed at Buckingham Palace in July 2011 months after she married Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge actually checked out the exhibit of her gown with a very special guest – Queen Elizabeth II herself! The two royals were pictured perusing the exhibition, which also included Kate's lace veil and heirloom tiara, on July 22, 2011, before the grand opening.

Kate Middleton checked out her own wedding dress at a 2011 Buckingham Palace exhibition with her grandmother-in-law the Queen Photo: Getty Images

Meghan and Kate's mother-in-law Princess Diana's iconic gown, worn for her July 29, 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, is possibly one of the most traveled royal wedding dresses of recent times! Royal fans had a chance to get a closer look at the David and Elizabeth Emanuel creation in an exhibition called Diana: A Celebration, which made its way around the world on tour from its then home base, Diana's childhood home Althorp, periodically for more than a decade.

Princess Diana's dress was housed at her family home, Althorp House, and also toured internationally, for more than a decade starting in 1998 Photo: Getty Images

The stunning ivory silk taffeta dress with puffed shoulders and a billowing skirt was embellished with sequins and 10,000 pearls and followed by a spectacular 25ft train. The dress was the jewel in the crown of the exhibition, which displayed 150 items including Diana's family heirlooms, more than two dozen designer outfits and even personal home movies.



