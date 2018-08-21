The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the most of their off time off. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended their last formal engagement at the end of July and have managed to slip under the radar and enjoy the last few moments of the summer together. The pair were last spotted out on August 4 – which was Meghan’s 37th birthday – for the wedding of Prince Harry’s childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy Jenks. The Duke and Duchess didn’t shy away from the PDA, walking around the ceremony hand-in-hand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some quality time together during their weeks off Photo: Getty Images

Once the wedding festivities were over, the 33-year-old Prince and his wife spent time at the Castle of Mey with his father Prince Charles. Meghan’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son has grown, since he stepped up, in her father’s absence, to walk her down the aisle during her May 19 wedding ceremony. There was one point of their summer when Meghan and Harry spent some time apart. It was revealed that the Duke made a solo trip to Botswana, one of his favorite places, for work with his Rhino Conservation of Botswana patronage.

MORE: Meghan Markle stuns in Carolina Herrera as she supports Prince Harry during polo match

Last year the pair made a special trip to the country (which is the source of Meghan’s ring and third date spot for the pair) to celebrate Meghan’s birthday. The royals rounded out their vacation with a special visit with two of their famous friends. It was reported that Harry and Meghan flew to Italy last Thursday to visit with George and Amal Clooney at their private estate in Lake Como.

The royals ended their vacation with a trip to Lake Como Photo: Getty Images

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S SWEETEST PDA MOMENTS

During their getaway, Meghan spent some time with Amal and the 14-month-old old twins, Ella and Alexander. while Harry played sports with George. Summer is officially over for the pair, who are set to return to work this week on August 29. The duo will attend at special performance, of Hamilton at the West End Theatre in support of Harry’s Sentebale charity.