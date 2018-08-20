Summer is officially coming to an end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! On Monday, August 20, Kensington Palace rolled out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming schedule. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the gala performance of @HamiltonWestEnd in support of @Sentebale at the Victoria Palace Theatre on Wednesday 29th of August,” the tweet read. “The evening will raise awareness and funds for Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV.” Harry, 37, and Meghan, 36, will meet representatives of Sentebale and take the stage to address the audience with the hit musical’s creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Harry and Meghan will end their summer vacation on August 29 Photo: Getty Images

The performance will mark the royal pair’s second time seeing the musical as a couple. In February, the duo had a date night at the same theatre to see the Tony-winning show. “Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night,” the tweet from cast member Leslie Garcia Bowman read.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S SWEETEST PDA MOMENTS

Meghan also took in the play on Broadway with BFF Priyanka Chopra, prior to becoming a royal. Following their night at the theatre, Harry and Meghan’s work will continue on September 4 with an attendance at the Well Child Awards. Harry is the patron for the charity for seriously ill children and their families.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a charity performance of Hamilton at the West End Theatre Photo: Getty Images

MORE: How Meghan Markle inspired BFF Priyanka Chopra's engagement party

Meghan and Harry’s busy work week will conclude with a night of music at the 10 Days to Peace music gala. The night will aid Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together. The concert will also mark the centenary of the end of World War I. Harry and Meghan’s work at home will come ahead of their royal tour in October. The couple, who married on May 19th, will visit Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, New Zealand and Australia, which is home to this year’s Invictus Games.