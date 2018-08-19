Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement photos are exciting for various reasons, but one detail in particular is pulling our focus. Hanging in the background of the pair’s dreamy party pics is a shiny gold monogram that seamlessly melds their initials “N” and “P” together. The bold decoration instantly brings to mind a tradition that the Quantico star’s best friend Meghan Markle honored with her husband Prince Harry earlier this summer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled an elegant joint symbol after their May wedding, which is fairly similar to the one Priyanka and Nick flaunted on Saturday, August 18.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' golden monogram Photo: Intsagram/@priyankachopra

The 33-year-old Prince and his 37-year-old love’s intricate monogram is comparable in that it tastefully intertwines their initials “H” and “M”. Although the 36-year-old Indian actress and 25-year-old singer’s emblem doesn’t have a crown above, it’s still pretty regal in its own right. It makes sense that Priyanka would be inspired by her royal friend’s love story, which she wrote “will go down in history” on her Instagram.

Harry and Meghan's joint monogram Photo: The Today Show

While Priyanka was in attendance at Meghan’s gorgeous royal wedding, it’s unknown as to whether or not the opposite will occur. There are no official rules prohibiting royals from attending weddings, even high-profile affairs like the one Priyanka and her fiancé are sure to have. With her and Harry's busy royal schedules - tours, charity events, holidays and more - the decision will most likely boil down to availability.

When Meghan's close pal Serena Williams got married in November of 2017, Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend were forced to skip the festivities as she was wrapping Suits in Toronto and he was hosting a charitable dinner in London. However, the pair were spotted out at a wedding recently. On August 4, Meghan spent her birthday accompanying Harry to the nuptials of his childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee to photographer Daisy Jenks.