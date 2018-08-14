Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t afraid to put their love on display! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have broken the mold when it comes to royal love, by showing public displays of affection. Since making their debut as a couple, royal watchers have looked on as the pair have held hands, walked arm-in-arm and shared romantic kisses during outings and engagements.

One of the biggest moments came on their wedding day, when Harry couldn't resist telling his wife that she looked "amazing," in front of the world. A move that showed a rare side of the smitten Prince. Watch the video above to see more of Harry and Meghan’s most affectionate moments.