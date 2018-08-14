Summer is still going for the Cambridge family! The Duke and Duchess are reportedly enjoying a staycation in the countryside in Norfolk, England. Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be staying at their country house in Anmer Hall with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to our sister publication HELLO!, royal historian Cepe Smith noted that William was seen traveling to and from France, during his royal engagement last week, with RAF Marham Norfolk. The countryside home is located on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. The property was gifted to the couple after their wedding in 2011.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their children to Anmer Hall for a staycation Photo: Getty Images

Anmer Hall was also Prince George, five, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte’s first home, before moving to Kensington Palace in London last year. William and Kate’s 10-bedroom property – which is also a no-fly zone – is the perfect place for their family of five to relax before they make their return to school and work in the fall. It was revealed the property has chickens and that Kate uses the time and space to do arts and crafts with her children.

During their time at the country estate, Kate does arts and crafts with the children Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of their return to London, the Cambridges are set to pay Queen Elizabeth a visit at Balmoral. The family's trip comes a few weeks after their holiday in Mustique. During their time on the Caribbean island, the 36-year-old parents enjoyed a night out on the town sans their children. The royals were “island chic” as they mingled with Mick Jagger and his daughter Jade, during the “Splash of Gold” celebration at Basil’s Bar.