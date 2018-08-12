The Duchess of Cambridge is on maternity leave following the birth of her son Prince Louis in April, and isn't expected to be seen at any official royal engagements until the fall season. However, unlike with her elder two children Prince George, now five, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte, the 36-year-old mom has done things slightly differently this time around. This is because following Louis' arrival, royal fans got a glimpse of Kate less than a month after giving birth, at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Although baby Louis was absent from the ceremony, the mother-of-three was on hand to assist her eldest two children in their roles as pageboy and bridesmaid. Following George's arrival, Kate wasn't seen out in public for six weeks and with Charlotte she was out of the spotlight for two whole months.

Kate's latest maternity leave with her newest bundle of joy is also longer than previous ones. The Duchess carried out her last official engagement in March before taking time off, where it was revealed that her priority would be raising her young children. Royal fans have been delighted to spot Kate in attendance at several family events, including Trooping the Colour in June and at Louis' christening last month, where the Cambridge family stepped out for the first time as a family of five. Kate and her two eldest children have also been seen out at a few events, including a charity polo match that Prince William participated in back in June. The surprise appearance saw the hands on-mom chasing her energetic little ones around (and all impressively while wearing wedges).





There is no doubt that both Prince William and Kate are doting parents, and have done everything in their power to ensure that their children enjoy as normal a childhood as possible, away from the media. The Cambridges recently spent a lovely holiday in Mustique with the Middletons, and are now in Norfolk staying at their country home, Anmer Hall. That is the house that both George and Charlotte spent the first few years of their lives in before relocating to Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

Kate has spoken out before about the kinds of activities she enjoys doing with her children, like making pizza dough and playing outside. The Duchess revealed how she cherished such "simple family moments" in an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week in May, which was organized by the Together for Short Lives charity. Kate – who has been patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) since 2012 - shared in her letter: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."