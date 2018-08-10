Meghan Markle stunned on her royal wedding day in a design by Givenchy, looking like a princess as she walked down the aisle with Prince Harry. But her second look – a white halter neck evening gown by Stella McCartney which she wore to the reception – was really a Hollywood red carpet show show-stopper! Holding hands with a tuxedo-clad Harry, the newlywed former Suits actress evoked comparisons to a glamorous Bond girl on the arm of her very own 007. But why did Meghan choose Stella, a favorite of stars like Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey, for the biggest night of her life?

Stella revealed the answer in a chat with Elle. “I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress – plenty of people can do that," she said. "She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful. Amal [Clooney] called me and asked me to do [her wedding guest look], as did Oprah... And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman, and being a women’s woman, played a part.” Meghan – whose official biography on the British royal family website includes the quote "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist" – often chooses female designers, from Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller to Kate Middleton favorite Emilia Wickstead, for her most high profile appearances.

The story of Meghan's relationship with Stella, daughter of Beatle legend Paul McCartney, began in the months before the royal wedding. “[Meghan] approached me and we worked on other things. She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship,” Stella explained, referring to the Stella look the Duchess of Sussex wore on a visit to Wales and another outfit, a caped dress, she donned to help Queen Elizabeth II celebrate her birthday earlier this year. “And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honored and still am.”