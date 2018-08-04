The Duchess of Sussex spent her 37th birthday by celebrating love! Meghan and Prince Harry relived the romance of their May royal wedding while attending the nuptials of the 33-year-old Duke's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee and photographer Daisy Jenks on Saturday, August 4. Joined by the stars of this year's next royal wedding, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the regal couple matched the elegance of the ceremony’s charming river village setting in Frensham, Surrey, donning stylish formal wear. Harry performed his best man duties for his close pal in a sharp traditional ensemble, while his lovely wife looked absolutely stunning in a chic outfit of her own.

Royal wave! Meghan Markle sparkled in a chic wedding guest ensemble on August 4 Photo: WENN

Birthday girl Meghan opted for a gorgeous color-blocked pastel midi skirt paired with a sleeveless black blouse for the happy occasion. She cut a tiny figure in the look, with the skirt cinched at her waist by a dark leather trimming. In true royal fashion, the former actress complemented her sophisticated outfit with a gorgeous black hat by her go-to milliner Philip Treacy. She chose to accessorize with a matching box clutch, a simple gold bracelet and her trusty Aquazzura heels.

The Duchess was all smiles, chatting with fellow gorgeously-dressed attendees Photo: WENN

The new royal let her chocolatey tresses flow in lovely loose waves, a variation from the sleek bun she’s been spotted sporting as of late. She also seemed to go for a strong makeup polish, rocking well-defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, a sweep of highlighter and, of course, her trademark nude lip. At one point, she ducked underneath a killer pair of gold-trimmed cat-eyed sunglasses to escape the glaring rays of sunshine.

Throwing shade! Best man Prince Harry and his wife rocked killer pairs of sunglasses Photo: WENN

It was an extra special day for Meghan, who celebrated her first birthday as a member of the royal family. She was glowing as she arrived at the church with a huge smile, chatting happily with fellow attendees. Harry also seemed ecstatic to be there, celebrating both his wife and his close friend Charlie, who he attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire with as a child. It's believed that Charlie, 30, and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding on May 19.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were also in attendance Photo: WENN

Meanwhile, future-newlyweds Eugenie and Jack matched each other nicely at the event. The 28-year-old bride-to-be wore a pretty pale-blue dress that was smattered with a light star pattern. She slipped a tailored cream jacket over the number and accessorized with unique-looking sunglasses and a bright floral-box clutch. Jack sweetly complemented his love with his choice of a blue tie. The pair will be wed at Windsor on Friday, October 12.