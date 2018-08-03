Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Chris O'Neill made headlines on Thursday, August 2 when they announced that they would be relocating their family to Florida. While an overseas move certainly brings lifestyle changes of its own, it seems the family could be facing an extra major adjustment: changes in title. A transfer to the sunshine state could cause the couple’s three children, Princess Leonore, four, Prince Nicolas, three, and four-month-old daughter Princess Adrienne, to forfeit their royal status. Citing royal tradition, the youngsters would no longer be a princess or prince for a very interesting reason.

Coming to America! This Swedish fivesome is moving to Florida Photo: HENRIK MONTGOMERY/AFP/Getty Images

Historian Svante Lindqvist, who has been a Marshal of the Realm and Chief of the Swedish Royal Court since 2010, discussed the topic with Swedish newspaper Expressen back when the family first moved from Sweden to London. According to him, Swedish royals are expected to attend school in Sweden, so they can master the Swedish language perfectly and then graduate locally down the road. If the young royals begin their education in America, their titles could be revoked for breaking from that tradition.

Madeleine and Chris posed for pictures with their youngest daughter Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Royal Court

Princess Madeleine, herself, was in jeopardy of losing her H.R.H. title when she married British native Chris O’Neill. To retain her royal status, Madeleine chose not to take the O’Neill surname. Unlike Crown Princess Victoria’s husband Prince Daniel, Chris did not add Bernadotte to his name, preferring instead to retain his UK and US citizenships – a move that has played an integral role in the family’s story ever since. Therefore, he has no royal titles and is not an official member of the Swedish Royal Family, opting to keep his job instead.

A press secretary for Madeleine previously told HOLA! USA that, regardless of where they move, the royal wants her children to feel “at home” in Sweden. “HRH Princess Madeleine and her family permanently reside in London. However, they regularly spend longer periods in Sweden,” the press officer said last August. “The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does.”