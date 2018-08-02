No one can deny the tight bond between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The royal sisters are extremely close in age and often spotted making stylish appearances out together. However, just like most siblings, they argue on ocassion and, as with many sisters, their quarrels tend to be over fashion! Speaking openly in an interview for the sacred September issue of British Vogue, Beatrice, 29, revealed: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers." She then elaborated: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie sat down together for the September issue of Vogue Photo: Vogue/Sean Thomas

The September issue of Vogue is hailed as one of the most prolific in the fashion calendar - it's considered a marker for the changing season - making it a huge deal for the well-known sisters to be featured in the upcoming edition. In his opening letter for the fresh issue, Edward Enninful, British Vogue's editor-in-chief, wrote: "Essentially, we are taking you on a journey – from our offices in central London, where I invited Bajan superstar Rihanna earlier this summer to talk diva-dom and diversity, to Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie welcomed Vogue into the heart of the Royal family."

The upcoming September issue stars Rihanna on the front cover Photo: Vogue

Eugenie also gave fans a glimpse at her rational way for staying levelheaded with her October 12th wedding date just around the corner. “I’m not stressed at all,” she revealed during the interview. “It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect, but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.” In addition to pinning wedding cakes on Pinterest, her planning has been filtered by her mission to live a plastic-free life. “It’s been eye-opening,” she said. “My whole house is anti-plastic now – and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well.”

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson aren’t the only royals to grace the pages of British Vogue. In 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge was featured on the cover of the magazine’s centenary edition. As per usual, she looked incredible, in understated, relaxed attire, which included: jeans, shirts and T-shirts as styled by the mag's former fashion director Lucinda Chambers.

Read the full interview in the September 2018 issue of British Vogue, which hits newsstands Friday, August 3.