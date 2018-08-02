America is about to get a bit more royal! Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Chris O'Neill announced via an official press release on Thursday, August 2 that they would be relocating their family to Florida. The royal couple have chosen to bring their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and newborn Princess Adrienne, to the sunshine state with hopes of a bright future. The palace noted that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age." They also elaborated on what's in store for the 36-year-old Princess and her 44-year-old husband in their new country of residence.

The palace announced the news alongside this family portrait © Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden

"Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States," the palace's statement continued to say. "Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe. The family thus leaves the accommodation in London."

Madeleine and Chris moved to the English capital in autumn of 2015, but the princess was always conscious to regularly visit her family and carry out her royal duties in her native land of Sweden. She also chose to give birth to her two youngest children in Sweden, while Leonore was born in New York, where they resided for a period of time. It seems like British businessman Chris will spend a lot of time travelling between the United Kingdom and the United States for his job.

Madeleine welcomed her third child Adrienne back in March Photo: Instagram/@princess_madeleine_of_sweden

It's been a time filled with changes for the family, who had a new addition in March: baby Princess Adrienne. The adorable little girl was christened at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, exactly five years after her parents married in June 2013 and four years after her sister Princess Leonore's christening in June 2014. Just one month after giving birth, Madeleine returned to work to take part in a conference for her mom Queen Silvia's charity, the World Childhood Foundation. The caring royal has worked for the charity since 2006, both in Stockholm and in the US. Madeleine, who used to live in New York, has served as a member of Childhood's Swedish board of directors since February 2016 and is an honorary board member of Childhood USA.