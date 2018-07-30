Zara Tindall revealed that she suffered a second miscarriage, ahead of the birth of her daughter in June. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter announced in December 2016, that her pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. On Monday, July 30, the 37-year-old shared that she suffered a second one “really early on,” before becoming pregnant with her daughter Lena, and chose not to open up about the experience until now, because the emotions were “too raw.” Zara, who shares daughters Mia, four and one-month-old Lena with husband Mike Tindall, opened up about the most challenging part of the ordeal.

Zara Tindall shared that she suffered two miscarriges ahead of her second child's birth Photo: Getty Images

“For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone – everyone knew,” she told the Sunday Times. “I had to go through having the baby because it was too far along I then had another miscarriage early on.” Zara, who did the interview with her brother Peter Phillips, added that she was able to look to the royal family for support after she lost the baby.

“It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them,” she shared. Adding: “You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw, but as with everything, time’s a great healer.” The equestrian and Mike welcomed their second child, Lena Elizabeth on June 18.

Zara and Mike Tindall have two daughters Photo: Getty Images

Last week, the mommy-of-two made her first appearance out during the 2018 International Day Polo. Earlier this month, Mike gave an update on Mia’s new role as a big sister. “She [Mia] is very happy to be a big sister,” he told our sister publication HELLO!. “She is happy about that.” He continued: “We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well.”