For the first time since January, Queen Elizabeth and the members of her royal family are enjoying a week off. With no official engagements in the books, the monarch, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince William, Prince Harry and other regal relatives will be able to dive into their summer holidays. The royals usually carry out a handful of public engagements every week, such as official visits to a city, supporting a charity initiative or welcoming members of the public into the palace. However, this week signals the start of some much-deserved downtime for the hard-working family.

Queen Elizabeth and her royal family are officially on summer holiday! Photo: Getty Images

The Queen travelled up to Scotland earlier this month, where she traditionally choses to spend her extended summer break until autumn. She has been joined by Prince Philip, while other members of the family are expected to visit them at Balmoral, their Scottish holiday home, throughout August and September. Her Majesty made a surprise appearance on Sunday, attending a service at Crathie church in Aberdeenshire – a few minutes' drive away from her official residence.

Queen Elizabeth was spotted out in Scotland Photo: WENN

As for everyone’s favorite newlyweds, just last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted getting cozy at the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. It was the last official engagement for the Duke and Duchess, who will be off public duties for the next month. Royal watchers should not fret too much, though, as the world can expect to catch a glimpse of Meghan on her birthday. She and Harry are set to attend the wedding of the Prince's close friend Charlie van Straubenzee on August 4 in Surrey.

The news was confirmed by royal photographer Tim Rooke, affectionately known as 'Rookie' by the Duke of Sussex, who tweeted that he won't be there to snap the event. "Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach. Can't do everything!" he wrote. Harry and Charlie have been close friends ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children. Until then, it hadn't been confirmed that the nuptials actually fall on Meghan's 37th birthday.