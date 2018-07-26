Meghan Markle surprised royal watchers when she stepped out with her husband Prince Harry on Thursday, July 26, for the 2018 Sentebale Polo Cup. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual event, which was held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. The 36-year-old Duchess was the definition of summer style, as she beat the heat in a denim dress by Carolina Herrera. Meghan’s midi dress featured a V-neckline and was completed with a matching belt at the waist. The stylish royal accessorized her look with a pair of nude heels from Aquazzura and dark shades.

Meghan made a surprise appearance at the polo match wearing a denim dress by Carolina Herrera

Meghan had the perfect bag for the occasion, a raffa clutch from J. Crew. The Duke and Duchess, who made their entrance with polo player and Sentebale ambassador, Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier, were the perfect complement to each other’s style as they posed for pictures. Despite it being the hottest day of the year, the former actress took a front row seat when it was time to cheer her husband on.

Harry and Nacho participated in the match, which is in aid for the charity that was founded by the Prince in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana. Sentebale, which means “forget me not,” was founded by the Duke and his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

Prince Harry was joined by his wife and friend Nacho Figueras for the annual event

Each year, the event is held to raise awareness for the organization, which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana, who are coming to terms with being HIV positive, have Aids or have lost their parents to the disease. Harry’s support didn’t stop with his wife. In the audience, Harry’s cousin-in-law Mike Tindall sat in the stands, a month after he and his wife Zara Tindall welcomed their second daughter.