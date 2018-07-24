Kate Middleton’s favorite hotel has earned a prestigious honor. The Goring Hotel has been named Brittan’s City Hotel of the Year and ranked third overall in the Caterer’s 2018 Hotelier Hotels Top 100 list. The hotel gained notoriety when Kate Middleton, her parents Michael and Carol Middleton and her siblings James and Pippa, stayed in the hotel’s Royal Suite, on the night before her wedding to Prince William in 2011. The 36-year-old Duchess and her family staged in the fifth floor, five-bedroom royal apartments. The hotel also holds a piece of royal wedding history.

Kate Middleton stayed at the hotel the night before their wedding Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge gave the world a first look at her Alexander McQueen wedding dress as she left the hotel and make her way to Westminster Abbey. Kate made her return to The Goring for the 105th birthday celebration, while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The Goring, was also awarded with the Royal Warrant for Hospitality services to the Queen. Other notable royals who have stayed at the hotel include, the Queen Mother, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth, who also took advantage of the hotel’s superior pastry chefs to bake Prince Charles’ christening cake.

Goring Hotel has been named Brittan’s City Hotel of the Year Photo: Getty Images

The Goring isn’t the only hotel that has been stayed in by royals recently. Kate’s sister-in-law had her own magical pre-wedding sleepover with her mother Dorinda Ragland at the Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate. Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry and his brother and best man William spent his night at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park.