There's no denying that Africa holds a special place in Prince Harry's heart. Long before he fell in love with Meghan Markle on a romantic getaway to the country, the 33-year-old royal served on many meaningful missions there. Most recently, the Duke of Sussex opened a new building at Phelisanong Children's Centre on behalf of his charity Sentebale during a solo trip to Lesotho last month. While no photos were made public at the time, Kensington Palace released a series of touching, never-before-seen pictures from the visit in honor of Harry making more strides with the charity at the International AIDS Conference on Monday, July 23.

Scroll down for video

CLICK TO SEE FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Prince Harry played with some of the adorable children at his center in Africa Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

The heartwarming photos, which were posted to Twitter, show the British royal sharing sweet moments with children from the centre. The tweet came moments ahead of the prince’s attendance at the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam. The palace wrote: "Last month The Duke of Sussex, @Sentebale Patron, made a private visit to Sentebale projects in Lesotho - over the next two days at @aids_conference in Amsterdam he will meet youth advocates working to change the tide of the HIV/AIDS epidemic by placing youth at the forefront of the issues that affect them most #AIDS2018."

MORE: DID PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE HONEYMOON IN AFRICA?

VIEW GALLERY

Prince Harry spoke with youth at the International AIDS conference in Amsterdam Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Shortly after, Kensington Palace took to social media yet again, but this time to share more updated photos. Along with a picture of Harry smiling amongst a group of young leaders, the official royal account wrote: “Meeting #LetYouthLead advocates at #AIDS2018: @Sentebale is working to change the tide of the HIV/AIDS epidemic by placing youth at the forefront of the issues that affect them most.”

GALLERY: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE VISIT IRELAND

The world was also given a closer look at just how Harry strives to make a difference when he participated in a Facebook live discussion with his Sentebale “Let Youth Lead” advocates. Princess Diana’s philanthropic son listened as the three members spoke to him about how change will come from more young people getting involved. Harry agreed with them, saying: “The younger generation not only have the solutions, but have the capability to solve these problems in a much shorter period.”