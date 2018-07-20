Buckingham Palace will open its gates to the public tomorrow for the 2018 Royal Collection Trust Opening. Royal fans are certainly in for a treat as the special Prince and Patron exhibition, which marks the 70th birthday of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales this year, features over 100 pieces personally selected by Prince Charles himself. The Palace’s Ball Supper Room is lined with various family photos and works of art, including a special oil sketch of Queen Elizabeth that recently made a cameo in Prince Louis’ christening portraits.

Prince Charles visited the finished exhibition with Camilla Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily

The stunning work of Her Majesty, which was painted between 1972-73 by Michael Noakes, is only one of the prized pieces the public will get to view up close. The Prince also chose a painting of his grandmother, the Queen Mother, by the same artist to be in the collection. “This oil sketch of my grandmother was painted as a study for a group portrait… to mark the 25th wedding anniversary of my parents, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Chares then elaborated on his special reason for picking the specific portrait: “I acquired it from the artist as I felt it brilliantly captured her likeness and, above all, reminds me of the essence of my grandmother’s personality,” he said. “I admire it often when in residence at Clarence House.”

Prince Charles personally selected over 100 items to display Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily

Other items that can be seen include personal photos of Charles and Prince William with a then-baby Prince George and a wedding picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Prince's favorite art is being shown alongside works created by young artists supported by three charities which he has founded and is patron of: The Royal Drawing School, The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts and Turquoise Mountain.

An item from Prince Louis' christening makes a special appearance Photo: Matt Holyoak

The exhibition, which will run through September 30, also boasts: a Johan Joseph Zoffany's painting, The Tribuna of the Uffizi, commissioned by Queen Charlotte in 1772, and the cloak of Napoleon Bonaparte, made of wool, silk and silver thread, taken from Napoleon's carriage immediately after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 and later presented to the future George IV. The color, pattern and story of the cloak are said to have fascinated Prince Charles since he first saw it on display at Windsor Castle.

The artwork is arranged on the walls of a custom-made octagonal room with tables filled with books by Charles, family snaps, vases and other decorative objects, while above are hung rows of paintings and other artworks, some with a tapestry as a backdrop. Earlier this week, Charles looked thrilled as he stepped out with Camilla to view the finished product.