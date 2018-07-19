While it's been exactly two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" at Windsor Castle on May 19, royal fans haven't grown tired of reliving of the glittering affair. Much to their delight, it has been confirmed that the gorgeous Ascot Landau carriage the couple rode through the streets after their nuptials is on public display at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace. The iconic carriage, which was pulled by four Windsor Grey horses, carried the newlyweds through Windsor town and up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle. An estimated crowd of over 100,000 people excitedly watched the royal wedding procession in Windsor, with another two billion viewing on TV worldwide.

The Ascot Landau carriage from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding is now on public display Photo: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews and was previously used by Pippa Middleton at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011. The head of the royal mews, Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Browne, recently revealed why the 33-year-old Prince picked this specific carriage for his wedding. "It was selected because it's a wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage," he shared just days prior to the royal wedding. "Very easy for people to see, the passengers can sit up quite high - so there's lots of visibility for everybody."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the lovely carriage for their special day Photo: YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Ascot Landau carriages are also used each year for Queen Elizabeth's procession up the course at Royal Ascot, and are regularly utilized to transport new Commonwealth High Commissioners when they are received by the Queen for an audience at Buckingham Palace. Since the 19th century, the Royal Mews at the palace has been home to the royal collection of coaches and carriages. The Royal Mews provides a unique opportunity for visitors to see the work of the Royal Household department, which coordinates road transport for Her Majesty and members of the royal family, by both horse-drawn carriage and car.