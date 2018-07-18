From the outside looking in, Meghan Markle has deftly slipped on her new title as duchess since joining the royal family two months ago. Between solo outings with Queen Elizabeth and group royal family affairs like Prince Louis’ christening, the former Suits star has hit the ground running, learning royal protocol as she goes. However, despite her quick acclimation, it seems she has had difficulties understanding certain royal family rules. A royal insider has suggested that the 36-year-old might be "frustrated" by certain measurements of protocol, telling PEOPLE that she “is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source added. Although Hollywood and Buckingham Palace are two separate worlds, the strong-minded American, who includes a reference to being a “feminist” on her page on the official British monarchy website, is finding her way. Recently, she made headlines for voicing her opinion at a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence in Dublin on July 10.

Meghan and the Queen on their first solo outing together Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

After the event, Senator Catherine Noone tweeted that Meghan had said she was “pleased to see the result” of Ireland’s recent referendum to legalize abortion. Typically, members of the royal family stay away from political discourse and so the Senator quickly deleted her tweet. By no means is this the first time Meghan has voiced her opinion. In fact, she is technically a bit of a royal rule-breaker.

Purposefully or not, Prince Harry’s wife has breached various forms of traditional protocol set in place by the historic family. Some instances have been through fashion, like wearing off-the dresses and cross-body bags, while other moments were her solo walk down the aisle and her more down-to-earth interactions with fans. Meghan is clearly growing into royalty on her own terms, in a more refreshing way.

There are cetainly some aspects of Meghan's old life that she misses. During a recent walkabout with Prince Harry in Dublin, Meghan spoke to excited members of the public who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of the city's royal visitors. One fan, Fiona Moore, recalled their conversation afterwards, revealing that they spoke about Suits. "I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said 'so do I'," she said. Of Meghan, she added: "She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing."