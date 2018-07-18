Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank cordially invite you to their royal wedding! While it was expected to be a private affair, Buckingham Palace has announced that members of the public will be invited to the big day in Windsor on Friday, October 12. A total of 1,200 guests will be given access to the castle grounds, where they will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the ceremony and watch the bride and groom depart St George's Chapel as man and wife. Members of the public can apply for up to four tickets on the royal family's official website. The application process is open through August 8 and the chosen ones will be notified in September by mail.

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In addition to the 1,200 lucky winners, other guests who have been invited to watch the wedding from the castle grounds include: representatives of charities supported by Princess Eugenie and Jack, children from the local schools that the 28-year-old attended as a young girl, members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of royal household staff.

In true royal fashion, after their church ceremony, Eugenie and Jack are set to take part in a short, but grand, carriage procession through a section of Windsor High Street. The carriage will depart via Castle Hill and proceed along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate.

Photo: Jonathan Brady/ Getty Images

Eugenie and Jack's engagement was announced in January, just days after the businessman popped the question during a romantic holiday in Nicaragua. This will be the second royal wedding of the year, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's special day which turned heads around the world on Saturday, May 19. Like Eugenie and Jack, Harry and Meghan also invited members of the public into the palace grounds to share in their special day, and enjoyed a carriage ride around the quaint English town.