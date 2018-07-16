Kate Middleton’s yellow dress wasn’t the only thing that dazzled on the final day of Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her new push present – which was gifted to her by Prince William – after the birth of their third child Prince Louis. The 36-year-old, who wore a stunning yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress on Sunday, July 15, showed off her citrine ring, which was the perfect accessory. Fans caught a glimpse of the ring as the Duchess sat in the stands next to her husband.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

Kate flashed her citrine ring, which was gifted to her by Prince William Photo: Getty Images

GALLERY: KATE MIDDLETON AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S PRICELESS REACTIONS AT WIMBLEDON

As the royal pair reacted to Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson’s match, Kate flashed the ring on her right hand. The mother-of-three wore her iconic blue sapphire engagement ring and wedding band on her left hand and added extra flair to her dress with a matching necklace and earrings set from Asprey London. Kate’s new gift has a special meaning. The citrine stone reflects the power of the sun and encourages the fullness of life, fresh beginnings and new pursuits.

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted the ring at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Prince Louis' official christening portraits have been released

The ring fittingly made its debut in May at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. The Duchess, who had given birth three weeks prior on April 23, paired the ring with her Alexander McQueen dress. In 2015, Kate was gifted a pair of green tourmaline, green amethyst and diamond earrings from William after the birth of Princess Charlotte. The set was custom made for Kate by Kiki McDonough and is estimated to have cost almost $4,000.