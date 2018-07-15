To the delight of royal fans, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released the official portraits from Prince Louis’ christening. The stunning photos were taken at the July 9th event by one of the world’s leading celebrity photographers: Matt Holyoak. He took the pictures in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following the two-month-old baby's baptism in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace. Matt did a wonderful job capturing the love everyone has for Louis, showing how much each one admired the youngest royal family member on his special day. He also showcased the tiny tot's "relaxed" and "peaceful" personality, which Kate recently opened up about.

The Middleton five! Photo: Matt Holyoak

Matt, who has also photographed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip among various A-list stars, revealed how much enjoyed taking the royal photos. “I was truly honored at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event,” he said. “Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.”

Prince Louis and his stunning royal family Photo: Matt Holyoak

The Middleton five-some and their royal family were dressed to impress as they gathered for the joyous occasion. It was not only a momentous day for little Louis, but for the entire Cambridge clan, as it marked the first time all five stepped out in public together. The outing was also Louis' first public appearance since being born on April 23. Despite Elizabeth and Philip having missed their great-grandchild's day, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton and more were in attendance.