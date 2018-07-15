The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a daytime date at the final day of Wimbledon on Sunday, July 15. Although Meghan Markle, who hit the stands with Kate Middleton the day prior, was not in attendance, her style spirit was still very much palpable. Prince William’s wife opted for a bright yellow dress which was strikingly similar to one the Duchess of Sussex wore during a recent royal engagement. Of course, the 36-year-old mom-of-three brought her own disposition to the canary-colored look, but royal fans couldn’t help linking the two appearances.

Kate Middleton brought the sunshine to the final day of Wimbledon in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

As her and William watched the men’s singles final, Kate rocked a sunny Dolce & Gabbana number, which sells for around $1,520. The vibrant dress featured caped sleeves and a mid-length pencil skirt, which precisely fell over her slim figure. The royal teamed the piece with a gorgeous tan bag and sleek heels. Her chocolately locks looked as luscious as ever in her trademark Chelsea blow-dry.

Kate's dress was similar to one recently worn out by Meghan Markle Photo: Getty Images

Just ten days prior, Meghan wore a vibrant yellow dress to the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception with Prince Harry. Kate definitely appears to have taken some kind of style inspiration from Meghan's Brandon Maxwell dress, which obviously sold out online since she was seen wearing it. The sleeveless boat-neck midi dress originally retailed for $1,495, a similar price to Kate's. The 36-year-old had teamed the crepe sheath frock, designed by Lady Gaga’s stylist, with Adina Reyter three diamond earrings and nude pumps.

The Duchess of Cambridge's attitude was as sunny as her dress, as she was seen enjoying the match with her husband Photo: Getty Images

The day before, Kate and Meghan showed their close bond off to the world when they made their first joint appearance together sans their husbands. For the occasion, Kate wore a Jenny Packham dress paired with a Dolce & Gabbana bag. Meanwhile, Meghan wore a nautical blue and white-striped Ralph Lauren shirt and high-waisted trousers. The former Suits star was there not only as a royal, but to support her close friend Serena Williams, who played Angelique Kerber in the final – returning to the tournament for the first time since having her daughter ten months prior.