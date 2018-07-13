Summer looks good on the Dutch royal family! King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their three daughters — Crown Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane — were all smiles as they stepped out on Friday, July 13, for their annual summer photocall. The family looked picture perfect posing on the sunny day, surrounded by vibrant greenery at their home, Villa Eikenhorst in Wassenaar.

VIEW GALLERY The family posed for their annual summer photo session Photo: Getty Images

Maxima, 47, appeared to be in high spirits, laughing with her daughters, over one month after her sister Inés Zorreguieta committed suicide. The mom-of-three was the epitome of summer chicness wearing a denim shirtdress by Co. and wedges. Her Majesty’s daughter’s were also dressed for the season in vibrant colors.

Future Queen Amalia, 14, sported a print dress by Dutch brand Sissy-Boy and wedges, like her mother. Alexia, 13, also wore a floral printed frock, while Ariane, 11, donned a hot pink dress and a white jacket. King Willem-Alexander, 51, made a bold fashion statement wearing red velvet trousers, a pink button down shirt and blue blazer to complement his wife’s ensemble.

VIEW GALLERY Maxima was in high spirits less than two months after her sister's death Photo: Getty Images

Maxima reportedly revealed to members of the press that the family plans to leave their home and move to Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague. According to Dutch news outlets, the family intends to move during the holidays. “It is emotional to leave here,” the King said. Maxima noted, “We leave this house with nostalgia,” adding, “It means a lot to us.”

Until then, the royals are enjoying their summer vacation. The King reportedly revealed that his daughters have “screen-less weeks” without phones and iPads. Maxima admitted that her daughters complain in the beginning when their electronics are taken away. Though she noted, “What is beautiful: the first days it is difficult, but they come with games and we sit together longer at the table."

VIEW GALLERY The Dutch Princesses go weeks without their phones in the summer, their parents revealed Photo: Getty Images

The family’s Friday the 13th photoshoot is one of two yearly photo opps that the royals partake in with the press. It was established in 2005 as part of a media code with the Dutch royal family. The royals pose for photos once in the summer and again at the beginning of their skiing holiday and in return the media respects their privacy outside of royal engagements.