Princess Leonor’s 2018 is shaping up to be a big year for the royal. The 12-year-old future Queen of Spain is set to undertake her first official visit to her principality, Asturias, in September. The young Princess of Asturias will travel with her parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe, as well as her younger sister Infanta Sofía to the northwest region of Spain. The visit will reportedly coincide with the Day of Asturias (September 8), during which the royal family will participate in commemorative events. "Prince or Princess of Asturias" is the substantive title used by the heir apparent to the Spanish throne. Leonor inherited the title that bears the principality’s name from her father in 2014 when he became King following King Juan Carlos I’s abdication.

Leonor will officially visit her principality in September Photo: Getty Images

Leonor’s upcoming trip will mark a major milestone in her royal life. Earlier this year, the Spanish Princess became the youngest female in modern history to receive the Order of the Golden Fleece. King Felipe presented his firstborn with the prestigious honor back in January.

At the time, the dad-of-two told Leonor, “You must respect others, their ideas and beliefs; and you will love the culture, the arts and the sciences, because they give us the best human dimension to be better and help to progress in our society. You will be guided permanently by the Constitution, fulfilling and observing it; you will serve Spain with humility and aware of your institutional position; and you will make yours all the worries and joys, all the wishes and feelings of the Spaniards."

The future Queen received the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece in early 2018 Photo: Getty Images

The King added, “I know that today you may find many demands and many responsibilities, all important and difficult, but you should know that you will have the support of many people who want the best for Spain, for the Crown and for you. Your family will always be by your side.”

Leonor’s visit to Asturias will follow her busy summer. The Princess and her 11-year-old sister are spending a portion of their vacation abroad in America. It was announced earlier this month that the royal siblings would be attending a co-ed summer camp in the states to acquire “new knowledge and experiences.” After camp, Leonor and Sofía are expected to join their parents for their annual family holiday in Palma de Mallorca.