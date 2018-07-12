Her big brother might be the future King of England, but Princess Charlotte is the Queen of sass! The three-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delivered a cheeky message to members of the press on Monday, July 9, while departing her baby brother Prince Louis’ christening at St. James’s Palace. “You’re not coming,” she appeared to say in a sweet, soft voice. The royal tot then stared down the media, while walking hand-in-hand with her father Prince William. The little Princess looked adorable for the occasion wearing a blue floral print dress and a matching bow headband. One day later, Charlotte had her outgoing personality on full display at the RAF 100th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday. The Princess was spotted sticking out her tongue from one of the windows of Buckingham Palace alongside Prince George. Back in 2016, Kate Middleton opened up about her then one-year-old daughter’s personality admitting, “She is very cute but she has got quite a feisty side!"

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW