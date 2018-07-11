Children are in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future, but the Duke of Sussex has his limits. The newlyweds stepped out in Dublin for the final day of their royal visit to Ireland on Wednesday, July 11, and met with eager fans during a walkabout. When one well-wisher suggested that the couple follow in her footsteps with five children, the 33-year-old had a hilarious reaction. “My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children,” Elaine Adam-Stewart told the Prince. “When are you and Meghan going to get going?” Harry quickly quipped: “Five children? Too many.”

Prince Harry said that having five children with Meghan Markle would be "too many"

Elaine, who is married to Simon Stewart — the head of an IT consultancy — had all five of their children with her while greeting the royal couple — ten-year-old Nathan, Adelaide, eight, Malachy, seven, Siwan, five, and 22-month-old Portia. The Duke and Duchess shared another sweet moment as they walked passed the crowd outside of the EPIC Museum of Irish Emigration. When encountering cranky six-month-old Maia Pioara, Meghan said “Somebody wants to go home.” While her husband jokingly added: “Don’t drop her.”

Earlier in the day, the 36-year-old Duchess showed off her maternal side with a young admirer.. The former Suits star got up close and personal as she met a three-year-old named Walter while touring Croke Park in Ireland. The little boy appeared to fancy the Duchess of Sussex’s hair, as he reached out to stroke her dark tresses and even her face.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed their interest in having children

Meghan indulged her little fan and made silly faces. The Duke of Sussex has made it no secret that he wants to have kids of his own. During his and Meghan's first joint interview with BBC News after becoming engaged, the Prince said, “I think eventually, one step at a time, and we’ll start a family in the near future.” Meanwhile, the former American actress' father Thomas Markle candidly revealed on Good Morning Britain in June that his daughter “has wanted children for a long time.”