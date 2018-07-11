Meghan Markle showed off her maternal skills during her first overseas trip as a newlywed with Prince Harry. The Suits alum got up close and personal as she shared a sweet moment with a three-year-old named Walter while touring Croke Park in Ireland on Wednesday, July 11. The little boy appeared to fancy the Duchess of Sussex’s hair, as he reached out to stroke her dark tresses and even her face. Meghan indulged her little fan and made silly faces. The 36-year-old continued her recent style streak wearing a chic black suit by her wedding dress designer, Givenchy, for the outing.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Meghan met a young fan in Ireland on July 11 Photo: WireImage

Meghan's encounter with the little boy on Wednesday, evoked images of her husband from last year during the 2017 Invictus Games when a toddler stole some of Harry's popcorn. In June, the former American actress' father Thomas Markle candidly revealed on Good Morning Britain that his daughter “has wanted children for a long time.”

GALLERY: ALL THE BEST PHOTOS FROM HARRY AND MEGHAN'S TRIP TO IRELAND

VIEW GALLERY The former actress shared a sweet moment with the three-year-old Photo: WireImage

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has made it no secret that he wants to have kids of his own. During his and Meghan's first joint interview with BBC News after becoming engaged, the Prince said, “I think eventually, one step at a time, and we’ll start a family in the near future.”

VIEW GALLERY Harry has previously said he wants kids of his own Photo: WireImage

Back in 2015, Princess Diana’s youngest son candidly told Sky News, “I would love to have kids right now but there’s a process that one has to go through and tours like this are great fun. Hopefully I’m doing all right by myself. It would be great to have someone else next to me to share the pressure, but you know, time will come and whatever happens, happens.”