Over two-months after his birth, Prince Louis stepped back into the spotlight on Monday, July 9, for his christening. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child slept soundly in his mother’s arms as he arrived to his special ceremony held at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace. Before the private service, Kate Middleton stopped to chat with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, about her youngest son’s personality. The mother-of-three was heard describing Louis as "very relaxed and peaceful.” She added with a smile: "I hope he stays like this.”

Kate revealed that her youngest child is peaceful Photo: Getty Images

The young Prince of Cambridge looked angelic for his first public appearance since his birth. Louis was dressed for the royal occasion wearing the traditional christening gown previously worn by his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The lace and satin gown is a replica of the dress first worn by Queen Victoria’s oldest daughter, Victoria, in 1841. The original was worn by 62 royal babies before being deemed too delicate. The newer version was made in 2008 by Queen Elizabeth’s dresser, Angela Kelly.

Louis was christened on July 9 Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate welcomed Louis on April 23. The last time the public saw the Duke and Duchess’ third child was when the royals departed the Lindo Wing with their newborn. Two days after his birth, Prince William revealed that his baby boy was in good form and sleeping well. The Duke said, “He’s behaving himself, which is good.”