Hours ahead of Prince Louis' christening, Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed their son's godparents. As with their older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked close friends and family members to take on the important role. Louis' godparents include Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem, Mr. Guy Pelly, Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, The Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Miss Lucy Middleton.

Prince Louis will be baptized on July 9 Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge

Guy Pelly is not a surprising choice since the British nightclub owner is one of William and Prince Harry's closest friends. The royal brothers acted as ushers at Guy's wedding to Elizabeth Wilson in 2014. In the past, Guy had a "party animal" reputation, and was often seen enjoying nights out with the Princes in London's Mahiki, Whisky Mist and Tonteria — celebrity hotspots that he opened and managed. The London aristocrat, whose mother Lady Carolyn Herbert was close friends with the late Princess Diana, has always remained fiercely loyal to the Princes and rarely speaks about them in public.

Nicholas van Cutsem is a life-long family friend of the royal family and his daughter Florence van Cutsem recently served as a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May. Meanwhile his niece, Grace, was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011. Prince Harry is Florence's godfather, while William is godfather to Grace. Nicholas, who is a wealthy international business developer based in London, has known William since childhood.

Guy Pelly (second left) and Laura Meade (far right) were selected by William and Kate as godparents

Laura Meade is the wife of Prince William's close friend James Meade. James, who is the son of Richard Meade, the Olympic three-day eventer, delivered the "joint best man's speech" with Thomas van Straubenzee at William and Kate's wedding reception in 2011. Two years later, in 2013, the Prince returned the favor and played usher at his Etonian friend's big day.

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher is the son of Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, the 8th Baronet and Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and the Queen's official representative in the county. Prince William was an usher when Harry married Louise Stourton, in Boroughbridge, West Yorkshire. It was the first wedding that William and Kate attended after they announced their engagement in 2010.

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher was also chosen as a godfather to the young Prince

Mrs. Roberts Carter, née Hannah Gillingham, is a close friend of the Duchess. The pair attended Marlborough College together. Aside from one of her dear friends, Kate also turned to a relative to take on the role of godmother to her youngest child. Miss Lucy Middleton, is the Duchess' paternal cousin, who works as a solicitor.

Prince Louis will be christened on Monday (July 9) afternoon. The two-month-old royal will be baptized at St. James's Palace in London — the same venue as his older brother Prince George. The christening will be Louis' first public appearance since he made his grand debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing in April hours after his birth. The outing will alo mark the Cambridge family's first outing as a family-of-five. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to attend the service.

Louis' older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to attend the christening Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge

Following the service, which will be missed by both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Cambridges will pose for the first official family photos. The couple have asked Matt Holyoak to be the official photographer at Louis' christening, Kensington Palace has said. Mr. Holyoak, who photographed the Queen and Prince Philip last year on their 70th wedding anniversary, will take the official photographs at Clarence House.

The Cambridge children's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is also expected to be on hand in her traditional Norland uniform to look after the young royals during the 40-minute church service. William and Kate will be joined by other senior members of the royal family at the christening, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and newlyweds Harry and Meghan. The Middleton family will also be in attendance, including Kate's pregnant sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, her brother James and parents Carole and Michael.