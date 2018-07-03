Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía are heading to the US! King Felipe and Queen Letizia announced on Tuesday, July 3, that their daughters will attend summer camp in America this year. The sisters will spend the entire month of July at a co-ed camp that mixes boys and girls from different countries and cultures. The objective of the trip is for Leonor, 12, and Sofía, 11, to acquire “new knowledge and experiences” during their time in the states. News of the trip comes two weeks after Letizia and Felipe met President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House following their visit to Texas and Louisiana.

VIEW GALLERY Letizia and Felipe's daughters will attend summer camp in the United States Photo: WireImage

While the Spanish Princesses will get to spend a portion of their summer abroad, it seems that they will return just in time to enjoy their annual family holiday in Palma de Mallorca. King Felipe and Queen Letizia summer on the Spanish island every year and pose for their annual summer photocall at Marivent Palace.

Leonor’s upcoming trip to the states will be good preparation for her future as Queen of Spain. Earlier this year, Queen Letizia’s firstborn was bestowed the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece. At the time, King Felipe told his heir, ”You [Leonor] must respect others, their ideas and beliefs; and you will love the culture, the arts and the sciences, because they give us the best human dimension to be better and help to progress in our society.”

VIEW GALLERY The royal sisters will spend the month of July at a co-ed camp in America Photo: WireImage

The dad-of-two added, “I know that today you may find many demands and many responsibilities, all important and difficult, but you should know that you will have the support of many people who want the best for Spain, for the Crown and for you. Your family will always be by your side: especially your mother and also Sofia, who will be with you supporting you; also your grandparents; and of course I, your father, you know that I trust you fully.”

While Letizia and Felipe are sending their daughters across the pond this year, another monarch has previously expressed his desire for his successor to travel before one day ascending the throne. Discussing his daughter Crown Princess Amalia in 2017, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands said, “You must first get to know yourself through and through. That's what I am constantly emphasizing with Amalia.” He continued, “I keep saying: know your own limits. Go everywhere. Make mistakes, as far as possible out of the eyes of the public. I did that, a lot. Festivals, parties everything and more — find your boundaries. It is a good thing to do, without doing it in the public domain."