Mark your royal calendars! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son has a christening date. Kensington Palace announced that Prince Louis will be baptized on July 9 in the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace. The full statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London. Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby."

The christening venue is the same as Louis’ older brother George, who was baptized there in October 2013 while Princess Charlotte’s milestone day happened in Sandringham in Norfolk. The soon-to-be five-year-old will be front and center along with his sister for the special day. Other members of the family expected to attend include Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her younger brother James and her younger sister Pippa, who is pregnant with her first child, are also expected to make an appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s little bundle will be three months when he is baptized to keep with royal tradition. His older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were three and two months old respectively.

It is expected the fifth-in-line to the throne will wear the same worn by his older siblings. The lace dress has royal significance and is a replica of the one used by Queen Victoria's children. The modern one was created by the Queen's personal dresser Angela Kelly after the original became too fragile for use.