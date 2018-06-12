Louis and Pauline Ducruet celebrated a special moment with their father. On June 2, the Monaco royals attended Daniel Ducruet’s wedding. Daniel, who was married to Princess Stephanie of Monaco, said “I do” to his love Kelly Marie Lancien. The intimate ceremony was attended by the former bodyguard’s close family and friends. During the nuptials, his daughter Pauline, 24, celebrated the occasion with a set of selfies featuring the guest of honor. “It’s my beautiful dad,” she captioned a selfie of her and the 53-year-old groom – posted on her Instagram story.

Pauline and Louis' father Daniel Ducruet tied the knot earlier this month Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt

In another photo, Pauline – who wore a trendy pink and white suit for the occasion – posed for a “traditional wedding groupie,” featuring her family. In the selfie, Daniel holds on to his five-year-old daughter Linoué, while Pauline’s brother Louis, 25, stands toward the back with his fiancée Marie Chevallier. Louis and Marie’s attendance at the ceremony comes ahead of their wedding – which is expected to take place in early 2019.

Louis and his fiancée Marie are set to say "I do" in early 2019 Photo Getty Images

The pair, who met while attending North Carolina’s Western Carolina University, got engaged in February during their ten day visit to Vietnam. “S.A.S Princess Stephanie is pleased to share with you the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet with Miss Marie Chevallier,” the palace announced. Louis shared the news via his Instagram writing: "Let me introduce you to the future Madame Ducruet,” he wrote next to the image of him down on one knee. “She said yes, and we are now engaged.”