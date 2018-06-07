Almost a year after the death of her father, Jorge Zorreguieta, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has experienced another devastating loss, the tragic passing of her younger sister Inés Zorreguieta. The Dutch monarch's sibling was found dead on Wednesday, June 6, from an apparent suicide. During this difficult time, King Willem-Alexander's wife might be able to find solace in her friend Queen Letizia. Like Maxima, the Spanish royal suffered the same family tragedy eleven years prior when her sister Erika Ortiz took her own life.

Letizia's sister took her own life in 2007 Photo: Lalo Yasky/WireImage

At the time, King Felipe’s wife, who was six months pregnant with her daughter Infanta Sofía, was distraught by the news that her younger sister had died at age 31. Letizia was visibly emotional and tearful at Erika's funeral and paused for a moment following the service in Madrid to acknowledge the support shown by members of the public. "Thank you to everyone who has shown sympathy following the death of my little sister," Letizia said in February 2007.

The visibly distressed royal was supported by her husband King Felipe and her father-in-law King Juan Carlos. Juan Carlos' wife Queen Sofia was on an official visit to Indonesia, while Letizia's other sister Telma was unable to make it back to Spain in time for the funeral. Telma, who worked for a humanitarian organization in the Philippines, was in Manila. Erika worked as an interior designer for a TV production company and had recently separated from her sculptor partner, Antonio Vigo, with whom she shared six-year-old daughter Carla.

Maxima's sister was found dead at her home in Buenos Aires Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Maxima is said to be “shocked and devastated” by her sister's suicide. Inés, who worked for the government, was found dead at her home on Wednesday night (June 6) in Buenos Aires. According to reports, the royal in-law suffered from depression and mental health issues. Inés was the godmother of Queen Máxima's youngest daughter Princess Ariane, 11.

Because of the family tragedy, Maxima will not attend her scheduled engagements this week and will not join her husband King Willem-Alexander on their tour of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia next week. The Argentinian-born royal is expected to fly to Buenos Aires imminently to be with her family and to attend her sister's funeral.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)