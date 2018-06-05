From the royal baby to the royal wedding, Queen Elizabeth’s family has celebrated a number of joyous occasions in the past few months. Not surprising, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been inundated with thousands of letters from fans around the world. Kensington Palace expressed their gratitude for all the well-wishes on Tuesday, June 5, by sharing a photo of their mailroom, which is filled with boxes of cards and children’s drawings and artwork.

The palace shared a photo of the royal fabulous four's fan mail Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal

Attached to the image, the palace tweeted, “Thank you everyone for the beautiful cards and letters following Princess Charlotte's third birthday, the birth of Prince Louis and the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We've received over 36,000 letters in the past month alone.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23 and celebrated their daughter Princess Charlotte's birthday just a few days later (May 2). Two and a half weeks after, Prince Harry married Meghan in Windsor. The palace's photo showed some of the endearing cards and paintings the royals have received, while a second post on Instagram featured a close-up of a drawing of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The British royals have received over 36,000 letters in the past month alone Photo: Instagram/KensingtonRoyal

The royals reply to each and every fan who send in their well-wishes. For Prince William and Kate's seventh wedding anniversary, which took place at the end of April, the palace sent thank you cards featuring a picture of the couple from their 2016 tour of Bhutan. Royal fans who sent congratulatory messages to Harry and Meghan for their May nuptials can no doubt wait to receive a thank you card from the newlyweds, hopefully featuring a card from their royal wedding.