Aside from photos of her royal relatives, Queen Elizabeth also has photographs of fellow monarchs on display at Buckingham Palace. During a private audience with the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, on May 30, it was revealed that the 92-year-old monarch has a previously unseen photo of grandson Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle. However eagle-eye royal watchers also noticed another royal family on display at the Queen’s London residence — Spain’s Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

Queen Elizabeth has a photo of the Spanish royal family on display at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

The photo, which appears to be signed, was taken in 2016 on the grounds of Marivent Palace during the Spanish royals’ summer holiday in Palma de Mallorca. Felipe and Letizia were photographed sitting on a bench in front of their young daughters during their annual summer photo session. The King was pictured looking over his shoulder, while Sofía happily stood behind her dad. The framed photo of the Spanish royals sits on a console table beside a vase of fresh flowers and black and white image of Her Majesty’s granddaughter Zara Phillips and her husband Mark Tindall from their 2011 nuptials.

GALLERY: RELIVE LETIZIA AND FELIPE'S TRIP TO THE UK

It’s possible the picture was a gift from the Spanish couple during their 2017 state visit to London. Letizia, 45, and Felipe, 50, traveled to the United Kingdom last July. The trip marked the monarchs' first trip to Britain since they became King and Queen in 2014. Ahead of the state visit, the British Ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley, said, “This State Visit will not only celebrate the long and deep royal and historic ties between our two countries, but also our strong relationship partners bilaterally, within Europe and on the global stage. Culture, commerce, education, science and innovation. This is an opportunity to celebrate and deepen those links."

The photo of Letizia and Felipe was taken in 2016 during their annual summer photo session Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Unexpected items Queen Elizabeth has inside her home

During their time in London, the Spanish royals visited Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry, enjoyed a Horse Guards parade, were treated to a state dinner with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Prince William and spent time with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. “This State Visit is an expression of the deep respect and friendship that describes relations between Spain and the United Kingdom,” Queen Elizabeth said at the time. “Just occasionally, a State Visit can provide an opportunity for great personal happiness also.”