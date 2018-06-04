The Duke of Sussex took a break from his honeymoon to share some exciting news! Prince Harry may be enjoying a holiday of a lifetime with his new wife Meghan Markle, but his royal work is still very much on his mind. On Monday June 4, the 33-year-old announced that the fifth Invictus Games will be hosted by The Netherlands in May 2020. “I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking on the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020,” he announced via Kensington Palace. “The city will soon become the motivation of hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries.”

Prince Harry announced that the 2020 Invictus Games will take place in The Netherlands Photo: Getty Images

The statement continued: “The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely.” Harry, who founded the games in 2014, and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to travel to Australia later this year for the annual competition.

The sporting event has previously been held in London, Florida and Canada. Last year during the 2017 games in Toronto, Harry and Meghan made their first official joint appearance as a couple. On Monday, Harry appeared in a promotional video for the games – with an inspiring message.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Australia for this year's Invictus Games Photo: Getty Images

“These individuals and their stories are so remarkable that the general public across the world needed to see it, to draw strength from it,” he said in the clip. “The whole family suffers it’s not never just the induvial themselves despite the fact that the focus is on that individual.” Harry continued: “Everybody needs the recovery/ and the amazing thing about Invictus and the family aspect is that they can recover together.