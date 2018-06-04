The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex is set to carry out her first official royal engagement next week with her in-law Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry’s wife will company the monarch on a visit to Cheshire on Thursday, June 14, where they will open the Mersey Gateway Bridge, before opening the Storyhouse Theatre. Meghan Markle and Her Majesty will then attend a lunch at Chester Town Hall.

The former American actress’ upcoming outing with the Queen marks a milestone in her royal life. It is the first time the Suits alum is carrying out official duties without her husband Prince Harry, and also marks her first engagement with the 92-year-old Queen. Meghan has previously accompanied Prince Philip’s wife on other engagements, like Commonwealth Day service in March, but she was joined by other members of the royal family at the time.

Meghan will carry out her first solo engagement with the Queen on June 14 Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan officially joined the royal family two weeks ago, when she married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. In contrast, the Duchess of Cambridge waited nearly a year before she carried out her first engagement with the Queen, without her husband Prince William. In March 2012, Kate Middleton and the monarch visited the iconic Fortnum & Mason store in central London, accompanied by Prince Charles' wife Camilla.

News of the Queen's outing with her new granddaughter-in-law comes on the heels of reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future daughters will not inherit royal titles. The dukedom can only be inherited by a male heir, and if “feminist” Meghan doesn’t bear any sons, then the title will die out.

Harry and Meghan said "I do" on May 19 Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Harry, 33, and his wife, 36, are currently on their honeymoon, but are expected to make their next official appearance on Saturday, June 9, at the Trooping the Colour to celebrate Her Majesty’s birthday. Last year during her post-engagement interview, Meghan opened up about meeting the Queen for the first time saying, “It’s incredible. I think to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me." She added, "When I met her I had such a deep understanding and, of course, incredible respect for being able to have that time with her, and she’s an incredible woman."