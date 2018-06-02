Queen Letizia was her usual chic self while attending an important charity meeting for the Princess of Asturias Foundation with her husband King Felipe on Friday, June 1. The 45-year-old former journalist, who generally puts her own spin on classic formal ensembles, made for a monochromatic monarch in a black pencil skirt and white jacket. The mother-of-two added her own flair to the business look by opting to wear a short coat that featured feminine ruffled sleeves and oversized black buttons. She kept her hair down during the event, which took place at El Pardo palace in Madrid, flaunting a unique pair of dangling earrings.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe meet with Princesa De Asturias Foundation members Photo: Samuel de Roman/WireImage

Looking sharp in a suit, Felipe led the assembly which was centered on the non-profit organization that aims to promote scientific, cultural and social values that form mankind’s universal heritage. The King has been President of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, formerly known as the Prince of Asturias Foundation, since 1980. The name was changed to reflect the Spain’s presumptive heir to the throne, Princess Leonor, who will begin to preside over PAF’s award ceremony when she comes of age in 2023.

Queen Letizia is a monochromatic monarch! Photo: Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

The influential couple met with the foundation’s board of trustees to discuss agenda items like the organization’s pending annual awards ceremony, which is slated for October of 2018. Felipe had a lot on his plate over the weekend, assisting in swearing in the country’s new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on June 2 at Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid.

Queen Letizia shares a sweet moment with Princess Dina Photo: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

It’s been a philanthropic-focused week for the Queen, who visited the Geneva headquarters of global cancer organizations, Union Internationale Contre le Cancer, on Thursday, May 31. While there, she was seen sharing a tender moment with her old friend Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, who serves as UICC President. Both of the royal ladies are ambassadors to cancer charities, having met on several occasions for the worldwide cause.