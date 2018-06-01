Queen Elizabeth is just like any other grandmother. The monarch of the British royal family has various keepsakes, pictures of her family and handy household items around her home in Buckingham Palace. It’s rare that royal watchers have a close look at anything of personal value, but the 92-year-old offers a look at some of the things (or people) that she values, along with the surprising budget-friendly household supplies. Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth shocked watchers when they noticed a never-before-seen photo of Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle.

The Queen has her own special photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photo: Getty Images

Fans noticed the picture sitting on a table behind Her Majesty and the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian high commissioner in a photo from the private audience. The newlyweds aren’t the only people who have been spotted in a frame around the house. Prince Philip, Zara Tindall and her three children have all been displayed in various pictures throughout the years. Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when they noticed that like them – the Queen takes a little chill off of her room with a space heater. During a meeting with the President of Estonia in March, a small grey heater was placed under a gold table.

Her Majesty keeps her feet warm with a space heater Photo: Getty Images

The household item stuck out amongst the ornate furnishings in the room. The Queen also has a number of bespoke pieces from UK department stores House of Fraser and John Lewis. If perhaps any of her guests ever need some cash, there is an ATM machine located inside of the palace walls. Though it has not been photographed, the money dispensary has been confirmed as well as a post office –which is run by Royal Mail.

The Queen proudly displays her BAFTA next to pictures of her family Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was presented with an honorary BAFTA in 2013 and still keeps it close. After photos of her meeting with Baroness Patricia Scotland surfaced, it was revealed that the Queen keeps the award on a table in the Oak Room, surrounded by photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a shot of the entire family.