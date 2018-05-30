Charlotte Casiraghi and her fiancé Dimitri Rassam are living la dolce vita! The couple, who are expecting their first child together, traveled to the Amalfi Coast where they are enjoying a romantic babymoon in Positano. The pair were spotted holding hands as they dined by the water at the Hotel Lo Scoglio. Princess Caroline’s daughter and the film producer have also been taking in the local sites on land and by water. The Monaco royal captured the coast's gorgeous views on her phone during a boat outing.

The Monaco royal and film producer are vacationing in Italy after canceling their June wedding Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

After months of concealing her stomach with strategic ensembles, Charlotte, 31, has been showing off her growing baby bump during her Italian getaway. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter was pictured strolling the streets alongside her future husband, 36, wearing a black maxi dress that highlighted her belly, as well as a floral print mini dress.

HOLA! confirmed earlier this month that the couple postponed their June wedding until after the summer, following the birthday of their baby. According to reports, Charlotte is due in August. Prince Albert's niece is already a mother to four-year-old son Raphaël Elmaleh, from her previous relationship with partner Gad Elmaleh. Meanwhile, French actress Carole Bouquet’s son was previously married to Russian model Masha Novoselova, whom he shares daughter Dasha with.

Charlotte is already a mom to son Raphaël from a previous relationship Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to their nuptials, Charlotte and Dimitri will have various celebrations including a wedding in Monaco followed by a party on the Italian island of Pantelleria, where the French producer's mother owns a 20-plus acre property of vineyards and a house with an immense garden.

News of engaged couple’s romance first came to light last year. Since then, the pair have traveled around the world, venturing to New York, Italy and Jamaica, among various places. Back in 2015, Charlotte opened up to the French magazine Philosophie about love saying, "I believe that the key to a long and happy relationship is when you both share a passion for the truth, for life.”