Newly-minted royal family member Meghan Markle has taken pride of place at her in-law the Queen’s London residence. A previously unseen photo of Prince Harry and his new wife is framed at Buckingham Palace on one of Her Majesty’s tables. The image was visible in the palace as Queen Elizabeth welcomed the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, for a private audience on Wednesday, May 30.

A previously unseen photo of the new Duke and Duchess has been revealed Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The framed photograph shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing together, with the former American actress’ hand on her husband’s chest. Harry was dressed in a smart blue suit, while his wife donned a pale fitted dress, with her dark hair down. It is unclear when the image was taken, but it is likely to have been an official portrait taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of their engagement photoshoot in early December.

Queen Elizabeth has the image framed at Buckingham Palace Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The couple enlisted Alexi to take their portraits at Frogmore House, and while three official photos were released at the time, it is likely he took many more for the family's own personal use. Alexi was also chosen as the couple's official wedding photographer, and captured the stunning photos of the newlyweds and the royal family at Windsor Castle on May 19. One picture showed Prince Harry and his bride Meghan in a romantic pose as they sat together on the steps of East Terrace at Windsor Castle. Opening up about the candid black-and-white image, Alexi revealed: "We went out there and had about three and a half minutes to take some quick shots because everything was running like clockwork."

Harry and Meghan said "I do" on May 19 Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

The celebrity photographer went on to describe how he managed to capture it, telling the BBC: "It was just one of those magical moments when you're a photographer and everything falls into place. I said 'just before you go in, sit on those stairs'." He continued: "[Meghan] just slumped in between his legs, and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it's all over. They just looked at each other and they were just laughing, and it was this just beautiful moment, and, when you are taking the pictures, you know you have something."