Glass not necessary! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were the true MVPs of the Monaco Grand Prix on May 27. Though the royal couple was on hand, along with Princess Caroline’s sons Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi, to present winner Daniel Ricciardo with his trophy and a magnum of Carbon champagne, Charlene stole the show. Once the Australian race car driver doused the crowd with the bubbly, he handed the bottle first to Prince Albert, who willingly accepted, and then his wife, who needed a little encouragement. In a rare moment in front of cameras, the often reserved mom-of-two, who stunned in a patterned maxi dress, giggled and seemed a bit embarrassed.

The Monaco royals had a nonstop weekend. Prince Albert and Charlene were seen enjoying time on billionaire Philip Green’s yacht along with Kris Jenner. They also took their twins Jacques and Gabriella to a day at the races.