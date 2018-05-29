Crown Princess Marie-Chantal on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage

Meghan Markle has the royal seal of approval from one of Europe’s Crown Princesses — Marie-Chantal of Greece. The mom-of-five, whose daughter Princess Olympia and husband Crown Prince Pavlos’ godfather is Prince Charles, praised the newly-minted member of the British royal family in an interview with Paris Match magazine. Discussing Prince Harry and the former American actress, Marie-Chantal said, “This marriage is the symbol of an opening to the new millennium,” adding, “Meghan will be very active in charity work. She is passionate about human rights and the fight for equality in all areas, as is Harry. It will be his ‘job.’”

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal praised Prince Harry's wife in a new interview Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Like the Suits alum, Marie-Chantal also married into a royal family — with her 1995 nuptials to King Constantine II of Greece’s son. The luxury childrenswear designer admitted that she “cannot wait to see how Meghan’s role will evolve.” “I am sure she will have the support of everyone to succeed. But she will have to move away from the world of celebrities, and Hollywood, to quietly join that of other stars: the Royal Family,” Marie-Chantal said. “She is lucky to have a modern and sensitive man at her side. Harry will be there to guide her.”

GALLERY: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S ROYAL WEDDING ALBUM

Prince Albert previously said that Meghan's career as an actress helped her prep for her role as a royal Photo: Getty Images/WireImage

The Greek Crown Princess isn’t the first royal to speak out about the Duchess of Sussex. Back in 2017, Prince Albert of Monaco spoke about Harry and Meghan, who at the time were still dating, saying they “are doing a pretty good job so far.” Though Grace Kelly’s son noted “sooner or later, [Meghan’s] going to have to face the full onslaught.” Albert said, “Being an actress, in a way, gets you a little prepared but nothing really can prepare you for the constant pace of it. Particularly now that the pace has changed so much. It’s hard for anyone to handle.”