Over a week after saying “I do,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly changed their honeymoon plans – and the new destination might be closer to home for the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex. While the newlyweds were believed to have picked Africa for their first trip as husband and wife, it’s been reported that security concerns have forced a change and now they’re looking to honeymoon just north of the United States border in Alberta, Canada.

The couple said "I do" on May 19 Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

According to TMZ, the British royal, 33, and the former American actress, 36, are heading to Canada’s Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and staying in the Outlook Cabin, which has hosted royals in the past.

GALLERY: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S ROYAL WEDDING ALBUM

It was originally reported that the couple, who share a love of nature, would travel to Namibia after their nuptials. Harry has previously called Africa his “second home” and it is where he and Meghan shared their first getaway as a couple. However Canada is significant to the pair too. The former TV star lived in Toronto for seven years while filming Suits and the pair made their official joint appearance during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has housed many royals in the past, including King George VI and the Queen Mother way back in 1939. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also stayed there in June 2005, while Hollywood heavyweights like Anthony Hopkins and John Travolta have touched down on vacation getaways. With its picturesque landscape and stunning turquoise glacier waters, the luxury hotel located right in Jasper National Park is a true gem of the Great White North.