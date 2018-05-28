Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi, son Sacha attend Grand Prix

It was boys’ day out for Andrea Casiraghi and his son Sacha. The father-son duo was dressed to impress on Sunday, May 27, as they stepped out for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco. Princess Caroline’s five-year-old grandson, Sacha, looked sharp for his return to the racetrack wearing a dapper blazer, light-colored trousers, blue button down shirt and red tie.

Princess Caroline's grandson looked dapper at the racetrack Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Noticeably absent from the outing was Andrea’s three-year-old daughter India and wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, who welcomed her third child Max Rainier in April. The couple honored Grace Kelly's husband Prince Rainier III with their newborn son’s name.

MORE: Princess Caroline opens up about growing up with mom Grace Kelly

Andrea and Pierre left their respective wives and newborns at home for the outing on May 27 Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The Monaco royal, 33, and his firstborn were joined at the outing by Andrea's younger sibling Pierre Casiraghi. While at the race, the brothers met up with their half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 18, and her boyfriend Ben-Sylvester Strautmann. Like his brother, Pierre attended the event sans his wife. The 30-year-old's attendance at the Grand Prix came less than a week after Beatrice Borromeo gave birth to their second child, a baby boy named Francesco Carlo Albert.

The brothers joined their half-sister Princess Alexandra at the race Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Princess Caroline’s kids and grandson weren’t the only members of the Monaco royal family at the Grand Prix on Sunday. Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene celebrated the race with drivers on the podium, drinking champagne.